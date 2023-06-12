JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Boosted by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1,138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,847 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 9.1% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,354. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

