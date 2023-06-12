Joystick Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $4,655.75 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03026232 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,629.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

