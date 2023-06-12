JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,613. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.