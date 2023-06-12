JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,125 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,613. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

