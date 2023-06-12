JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $155.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6,063.10.

Ferguson stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.31. 225,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

