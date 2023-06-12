KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.63

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 599262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

KB Home Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

