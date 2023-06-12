Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 4,775,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,893. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

