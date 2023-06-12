Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 4,775,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,893. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.