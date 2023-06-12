Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,614 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lennox International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lennox International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennox International Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

NYSE LII traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $309.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

