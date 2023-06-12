Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.56. 8,061,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,291. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.60. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

