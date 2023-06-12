Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of KR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,696. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

