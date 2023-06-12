Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,219 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 673,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,485. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

