Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.34. 5,775,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,777. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

