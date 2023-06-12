Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,508 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,735. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.