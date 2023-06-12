Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

IUSB traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,365. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

