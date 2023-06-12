Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,754,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.90. 3,634,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

