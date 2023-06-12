Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.02. 5,884,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.