Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,830,000 after acquiring an additional 147,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. 371,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,254. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

