Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 5,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.5 %

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

