Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.