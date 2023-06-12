Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.
About Life Healthcare Group
