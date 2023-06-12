Loop Capital Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $84.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
