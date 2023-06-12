Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

