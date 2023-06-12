Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.30 and a 200 day moving average of $352.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

