Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $581,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. 1,235,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

