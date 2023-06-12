Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXPI stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.35. 2,831,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,600. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $197.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

