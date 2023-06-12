Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $75,830.94 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $75,830.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,824.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Magnite Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 804,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.