Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $41,740.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,989.10 or 1.00017756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000539 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96,584.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

