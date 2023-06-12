Marathon Capital Management Has $296,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.59. 1,147,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

