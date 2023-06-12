Marathon Capital Management Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,554,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

