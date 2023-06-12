Marathon Capital Management Sells 22,680 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.82. 2,095,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

