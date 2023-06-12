Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

