Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 7.5%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.01. 1,079,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,998,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.