Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 7.5%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.01. 1,079,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,998,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 8.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.