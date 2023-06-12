Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

