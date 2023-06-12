Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.60.

MAKSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

