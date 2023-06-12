Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.74. 1,603,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

