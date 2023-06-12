Mass Ave Global Inc. Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 315,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000. GDS accounts for 1.9% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 1,726,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.68. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

