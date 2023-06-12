Mass Ave Global Inc. Purchases Shares of 138,624 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Endeavor Group comprises 0.9% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,080 shares of company stock worth $8,309,219. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

NYSE EDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

