Mass Ave Global Inc. Sells 79,229 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mass Ave Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,229 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up 0.7% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,697,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,827,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,097,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 979,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 668,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

