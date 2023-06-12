Mass Ave Global Inc. Takes $876,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Yum China makes up approximately 0.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 0.3 %

Yum China stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.53. 1,162,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.