MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading 8.1% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.92. 341,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 534,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,020 shares of company stock worth $346,484. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 5,302.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.