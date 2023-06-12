MFS Special Value Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance
NYSE MFV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
