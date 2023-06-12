MFS Special Value Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MFV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

