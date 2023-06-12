M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Lowered to GBX 208 at Berenberg Bank

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.44) to GBX 194 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.80.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of M&G stock remained flat at $2.51 on Friday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.