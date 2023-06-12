MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

