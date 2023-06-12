Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.81. 4,934,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

