Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKRBF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum in Norway. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

