MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. 118,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

