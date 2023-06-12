Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $315.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MUSA opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.28. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.67%.
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
