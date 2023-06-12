National Bankshares Reiterates “C$17.00” Price Target for Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.04 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.