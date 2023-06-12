Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

