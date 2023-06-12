Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106,101 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

