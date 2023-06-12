Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

AESR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

