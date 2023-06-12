Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,242,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Todd M. Ricketts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,356.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

